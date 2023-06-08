Severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy strengthens, states prepared for impending landfall

Cyclone Biparjoy Representative Image

Cyclone Biparjoy, which is developing into a “very severe cyclone” in the Arabian Sea, is expected to make landfall in Gujrat, The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted in its bulletin.

Gujarat may experience its effects from Friday onwards, in the form of strong winds and thunderstorms. According to the IMD’s evening bulletin, Biparjoy, located about 860 km southwest of Goa, is likely to intensify as it moves northwards. The cyclone is not likely to make landfall in India and is likely to move towards the Arabian Peninsula, according to the bulletin.

The storm will be causing light rains in the region between June 9 and 11 the official told LiveMint. However, the Gujrat’s Relief commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey has assured “The government is prepared to fight the natural calamity”. Pandey, who attended the first weather watch group review meeting mentioned that there is enough water in the state's reservoirs and 0.99 percent of the normal cultivated area has been planted this year, comparing it to the previous year.

According to meteorologist and retired NIO scientist, Ramesh Kumar, “The cyclone will not have any impact over the state of Goa, as it is far away from the west coast of India and moving in the northerly and north-westerly directions. It will delay the monsoon onset over Kerala further, which may arrive at Kerala in a couple of days once all the three criteria for its onset are met.”

Mumbai’s Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also prepared for the likely consequences of the Biparjoy cyclone impact weather conditions of the city. “BMC is ready if cyclone Biparjoy hits Arabian Sea” an official declared.

In the interest of safety, fishermen in Gujarat, Kerela and Karnataka have been warned not to venture into the Arabian Sea until June 14.

Private forecasting agency, Skymet, has reported the formation of cyclonic storm Biparjoy to possibly cause further delay in monsoon onset by two-three days. The Arabian Sea's cyclone can affect the monsoon's arrival in India. The Skymet has predicted the threat caused by the cyclonic formation in the Arabian Sea to the monsoon in India. It said that the influence of Arabian Sea cyclonic formation can make it difficult for the monsoon stream to reach coastal parts and even struggle to penetrate beyond the Western Ghats.

Biparjoy is the second most intense cyclone to hit India in the past decade and it is also the first cyclone to hit India in the month of June since 2008. The severe cyclonic storm has raised concerns about the impact of climate change on the Indian subcontinent.