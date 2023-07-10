Weather News Highlights: Delhi government issues a flood alert due to heavy rainfall in North India

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, summoned a meeting on Monday to examine the city's waterlogging caused by monsoon rains and increasing Yamuna levels.
North India will continue to experience severe rain as July 10 is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.
According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh;
All schools in Delhi would be closed today as a result of the capital's persistent two-day rain. By Tuesday, it is anticipated that the Yamuna River's water level will have risen above the 205.33-meter danger level.
The district administrations in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have similarly chosen to keep the schools closed on Monday in response to the heavy rain.
The fire brigade squad from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh saved 42 persons, including senior citizens. They all got caught in the waterlogged district as a result of heavy rainfall and an increase in the water level in the Dhamola River. The residents have been relocated to a secure location.
A culvert connecting the trek route between Harshil and Chitkulin Himachal Pradeshhas been washed away due to the flood in the river. The bridge was built on the Jalandhari river near Harshil in Uttarkashi.
The District Magistrates of Haridwar and Nainital have been asked by the State Emergency Operation Centre to remain vigilant in their respective districts due to the probability of a continued rise in the water level of the rivers in their respective districts.
CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently taking stock of the current situation across the state by conducting a surprise visit at the Disaster Control Room located in the Secretariat, Dehradun, in the course of the continued severe rains.
The IMD issued a yellow alert for the national capital on July 10 owing to heavy rainfall continuing.
For the next three days, the IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya and heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Bihar.
Due to heavy waterlogging, the tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan to the transport corridor is temporarily closed. Heavy traffic jams and congestion were reported in numerous districts of Delhi on Monday as heavy rains continued to hit the city, causing waterlogging.
The Directorate of Education in Delhi has declared a holiday for kids in grades Nursery to Fifth in all govt and govt-aided schools.
Due to severe rainfall in Delhi, all MCD schools, MCD-aided and Recognised schools will remain closed on 11th July for students.
Jammu and Kashmir Police declared that the traffic on National Highway-44 is suspended for July 11. Heavy vehicles are advised to take Mughal Road for the journey from Jammu to Srinagar.
As a result of the constant rainfall, houses near the Beas River in the Mandi district have been evacuated.
