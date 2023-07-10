English
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
    Jul 10, 2023 / 11:04 pm

    Weather News Highlights: Delhi government issues a flood alert due to heavy rainfall in North India

    Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, summoned a meeting on Monday to examine the city's waterlogging caused by monsoon rains and increasing Yamuna levels.

    North India will continue to experience severe rain as July 10 is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

    According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh;

    Heavy to Very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh.

    All schools in Delhi would be closed today as a result of the capital's persistent two-day rain. By Tuesday, it is anticipated that the Yamuna River's water level will have risen above the 205.33-meter danger level.

    The district administrations in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have similarly chosen to keep the schools closed on Monday in response to the heavy rain.

      During the last 2 days, the water level of the Yamuna River was approaching the alert level due to severe rains in Delhi.
    • July 10, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

    • July 10, 2023 / 10:11 PM IST

      Uttar Pradesh Rains LIVE Updates: 42 people stuck due to waterlogging, rescued

      The fire brigade squad from Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh saved 42 persons, including senior citizens. They all got caught in the waterlogged district as a result of heavy rainfall and an increase in the water level in the Dhamola River. The residents have been relocated to a secure location.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:54 PM IST

      Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE Updates: Flood washes away bridge after heavy downpour

      A culvert connecting the trek route between Harshil and Chitkulin Himachal Pradeshhas been washed away due to the flood in the river. The bridge was built on the Jalandhari river near Harshil in Uttarkashi.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:49 PM IST

      Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: Haridwar and Nainital District Magistrates asked to be cautious due to rain

      The District Magistrates of Haridwar and Nainital have been asked by the State Emergency Operation Centre to remain vigilant in their respective districts due to the probability of a continued rise in the water level of the rivers in their respective districts.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

      Uttarakhand Rains LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Dhami visits Disaster Control Room amidst severe rainfall 

      CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is currently taking stock of the current situation across the state by conducting a surprise visit at the Disaster Control Room located in the Secretariat, Dehradun, in the course of the continued severe rains.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:43 PM IST

      Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: Yellow alert issued for Delhi 

      The IMD issued a yellow alert for the national capital on July 10 owing to heavy rainfall continuing.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:33 PM IST

      Weather News LIVE Updates: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall in Northeast India and nearby states

      For the next three days, the IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall over Meghalaya and heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Bihar.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST

      Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging continues to cause congestion in Delhi


      Due to heavy waterlogging, the tunnel connecting Pragati Maidan to the transport corridor is temporarily closed. Heavy traffic jams and congestion were reported in numerous districts of Delhi on Monday as heavy rains continued to hit the city, causing waterlogging.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:18 PM IST

      Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: Government schools will remain closed for primary grades students in Delhi


      The Directorate of Education in Delhi has declared a holiday for kids in grades Nursery to Fifth in all govt and govt-aided schools.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST

      Delhi Rains LIVE Updates: Schools to remain closed on July 11 in lieu of heavy rainfall


      Due to severe rainfall in Delhi, all MCD schools, MCD-aided and Recognised schools will remain closed on 11th July for students.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:11 PM IST

      Jammu and Kashmir Rains LIVE Update: National Highway-44 traffic shut down for July 11

      Jammu and Kashmir Police declared that the traffic on National Highway-44 is suspended for July 11. Heavy vehicles are advised to take Mughal Road for the journey from Jammu to Srinagar.

    • July 10, 2023 / 09:07 PM IST

      Himachal Pradesh Rains LIVE Updates: Rescue operation in action 

      As a result of the constant rainfall, houses near the Beas River in the Mandi district have been evacuated.

