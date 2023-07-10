Weather News Highlights: Delhi government issues a flood alert due to heavy rainfall in North India

Jul 10, 2023 / 11:04 pm

Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, summoned a meeting on Monday to examine the city's waterlogging caused by monsoon rains and increasing Yamuna levels.

North India will continue to experience severe rain as July 10 is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall to Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Jammu, Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab & Himachal Pradesh;