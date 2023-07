Jul 04, 2023 / 12:35 pm

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Bihar on July 4. Jharkhand and Odisha will remain on yellow watch till July 5.

IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy downpour in the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura for the next few days.

Vegetable prices in Assam have skyrocketed as a result of the Brahmaputra's continued inundation of vast tracts of agricultural land.