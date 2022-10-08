English
    Monsoon update for October 8: Heavy showers expected in Maharashtra

    Light rain is possible over rest of Northeast India and parts of Haryana.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 08, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The monsoon trough is extends from the cyclonic circulation to North West Uttar Pradesh across Telangana, West Uttar Pradesh, private weather forecasting agency Skymet said on October 8.

    A cyclonic circulation is over the central part of the South Bay of Bengal.

    Skymet predicts light to moderate rain with few heavy spells and isolated very heavy showers over the next 24 hours over Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

    Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells is possible over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

    Regions like Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh and East Gujarat may experience light to moderate rain.

    Parts of Northeast India witnessed light to moderate rain with few heavy spells in the past 24 hours, Skymet reported.

    Parts of Mahrashtra South Konkan and Goa, and Northwest Uttar Pradesh received moerate to heavy rain.

    Light to moderate rain occurred over Bihar, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Marathwada, coastal Andhra Pradesh, north interior Karnataka and Telangana.

    Light rain occurred over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, parts of East Gujarat and Lakshadweep.
