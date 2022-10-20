‘We shut down Broadway’: This big fat Indian wedding in New York is viral | Watch

Band, baaja, baarat: This Indian wedding in New York had it all. (Image credit: @surajpatelnyc/Twitter)

New York got a taste of the big fat Indian wedding when one family shut down the Broadway to celebrate. Suraj Patel, an Indian-origin attorney in the US, shared glimpses from his brother’s wedding on Instagram, where his videos have quickly gone viral.

“We shut down Broadway for my brother’s wedding,” read the caption on top of one of his videos, which shows a massive wedding procession on the streets of New York City. People can be seen grooving to Punjabi songs in the video.

“My heart is so full, for my family to have all been here for such an incredible occasion for my brother’s wedding , so much love and energy on the streets of NYC,” wrote Patel while sharing the clip on Instagram.

The video has collected over half a million views on the photo and video sharing platform.

Suraj Patel is a member of the Democratic Party and has worked for former US President Barack Obama in the past. He also shared more glimpses from the desi wedding, complete with a baraat, dancing guests, the groom riding a horse and an ice cream truck.