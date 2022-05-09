Watch: US cops join Punjabi family for dance at wedding

The episode sure made for a night to remember. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by kandaproductions)

When a Punjabi family in California saw cops at the venue of a pre-wedding party that they were hosting, they were sure they would shut it down.

But the police officers only politely asked them to turn the music down and even obliged when the family asked them to join in the fun.

The groom’s sister Manpreet Toor told Abc 10 that she taught one of the officers the “turn the lightbulb”, “crush the cigarette” and “turn the doorknob” moves.

“He got up there and he just did his own thing,” she added. “He was awesome."

The videographers hired by the family shared a clip of the two cops grooving to some good old Punjabi music. And it surely made for a night to remember.

"As soon as they started dancing, everyone went crazy," Toor said. "Everyone had their phone out, the camera guy was on stage recording him, we were super excited."

After the event, the police department of San Joaquin County thanked the hosts for their “kindness and hospitality”.

The video delighted social media users. “It is so good to see that our officers can bring smiles to our community at the same time while on duty,” said an Instagram user named Gramirez.

“Brings me so much joy to see!" said writer Michelle Li.

A third user said the video put “the biggest smile on their face. “Awesome!! Thank you for your hard work officers. We love the energy. I’ve watched this 2636382 times and I’m still obsessed.”





