English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsCurrent Affairs

    Watch: US cops join Punjabi family for dance at wedding

    Users on social media said the police officers' gesture brought them immense joy.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST
    The episode sure made for a night to remember. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by kandaproductions)

    The episode sure made for a night to remember. (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on Instagram by kandaproductions)


    When a Punjabi family in California saw cops at the venue of a pre-wedding party that they were hosting, they were sure they would shut it down.

    But the police officers only politely asked them to turn the music down and even obliged when the family asked them to join in the fun.

    The groom’s sister Manpreet Toor told Abc 10 that she taught one of the officers the “turn the lightbulb”, “crush the cigarette” and “turn the doorknob” moves.

    “He got up there and he just did his own thing,” she added. “He was awesome."

    The videographers hired by the family shared a clip of the two cops grooving to some good old Punjabi music. And it surely made for a night to remember.







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Kanda Productions (@kandaproductions)

    Close

    Related stories

    "As soon as they started dancing, everyone went crazy," Toor said. "Everyone had their phone out, the camera guy was on stage recording him, we were super excited."

    After the event, the police department of San Joaquin County thanked the hosts for their “kindness and hospitality”.

    The video delighted social media users. “It is so good to see that our officers can bring smiles to our community at the same time while on duty,” said an Instagram user named Gramirez.

    “Brings me so much joy to see!" said writer Michelle Li.

    A third user said the video put “the biggest smile on their face. “Awesome!! Thank you for your hard work officers. We love the energy. I’ve watched this 2636382 times and I’m still obsessed.”



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #California #culture #Instagram #United States
    first published: May 9, 2022 03:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.