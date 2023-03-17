'Ask for suitable salary': Hyderabad doctor shares 9 ways to reduce burnout at work

Burnout from workplace stress is at an all-time high since spring of 2021, Future Forum stated in its survey. (Representational image)

With economic uncertainty, fear of getting laid off, and rising pressure to work from office there has been a surge in workplace discontent. According to a survey released by Future Forum, more than 40 percent of people with desk jobs feel burned out at work. In cases of severe burnout, people can take more than six months to recover and yet not be their usual self, doctors said.

Dr Sudhir Kumar, a neurologist from Apollo hospital in Hyderabad, recently shared a case study of his colleague who experienced a severe burnout. He also shared a few pointers on how to reduce burn out at work.

1.) Limit the number of working hours

2.) Take help of colleagues wherever possible, especially if you face problems.

3.) Take leave when sick

4.) Take breaks and vacations

5.) Spend quality time with family and friends,

6.) Don't compromise on sleep

7.) Eat on time

8.) Regular exercise

9.) Ask for suitable salary

Burnout from workplace stress is at an all-time high since spring of 2021, Future Forum stated in its survey. It also said that women and employees under 30 were at the greatest risk of burning out.

As per the survey, nearly half (48 percent) of 18-to-29-year-olds said they feel drained compared with 40 percent of their peers aged 30 and above, while women (46 percent) reported higher levels of burnout than men (37 percent).

Employees under 30 are also more likely to have layoff anxiety as newer, less experienced staff are often among the first to be targeted for layoffs, Brian Elliott, the executive leader of Future Forum, told CNBC.

