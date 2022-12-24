Watch: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s Excel lesson during early days at company

(Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @arvanaghi)

Satya Nadella has had a laudable journey at Microsoft, from joining the company in 1992 to becoming CEO in 2014, only the third after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

Recently, a video documenting Nadella's early days at the tech giant was posted to Twitter, drawing praise from users.

It showed him doing an Excel demo, reportedly a year after he joined the company. His designation at that time was technical marketing manager.

"Today, he's the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company. In 1993, he was just another middle manager doing Excel demos," wrote Brandon Arvanaghi, who posted the video online.

Arvanaghi remarked that it was "favourite kind of trajectory" to watch.



Today, he's the CEO of a $1.8 trillion company.

The video has collected nearly 10 lakh views.

Many users praised Nadella's leadership.

"He accomplished this by being a leader who trusts and inspires others," one user wrote.

Another wrote: "With Satya it's all about the product. No glamorous ppts, and fancy setups just let the product do the talking."

A third users described the video as "endearing".

Another said: "Satya is one of the most underrated CEOs of this generation. Completely turned Microsoft around."

Born in Hyderabad, India in 1967, Nadella went on to study computer science and business in the US.

His key roles in the country have included being a member of Starbucks board of directors and serving as the chairperson of The Business Council, a Washington-based association of business leaders.

He became the CEO and chairperson of Microsoft in 2014.

Nadella is regarded as a leader who could cover a wide array of technologies and businesses to transform some of Microsoft’s biggest products.

"The opportunity to apply technology to make a real difference for every customer, community, and country has never been greater," Nadella said this year in a letter to Microsoft shareholders. "And I truly believe if we continue to live our mission, embrace our responsibility, and grasp that opportunity, there is no limit to what we can achieve for the world in the year ahead and beyond."