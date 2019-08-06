App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Watch Chandrayaan 2 Moon landing with PM Modi; ISRO gives unique chance to Indian students

ISRO announced about the quiz on its Twitter handle and PM Modi also announced about the same in his latest Mann Ki Baat radio address to the nation.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational Image
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) decided to make Chandrayaan II Moon landing even more special for certain students of the country. The space agency has announced that it will host an online quiz that will be aimed at raising awareness on its space programmes.

Those who win this quiz will get a chance to watch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ITS Bengaluru Centre as the Moon Mission’s spacecraft makes a soft landing on the lunar surface.

Every Indian student studying in classes 8 to 10 will be eligible to take part in the quiz which will be up on mygov.in. It will be launched on August 10 and will be open to participation till August 20. The contestants will have five minutes to answer 20 questions that will be picked randomly from a bank of questions.

The top two students giving the maximum number of correct answers will win the chance to experience history take shape along with the prime minister himself. In case several participants clock in the same number of correct answers, those who took the least time to complete the quiz will be chosen. If there is still a tie, a randomizer will be used to declare the winner.

ISRO announced about the quiz on its Twitter handle. PM Modi also announced about the same in his latest Mann Ki Baat radio address to the nation.

The prime minister has always shown enthusiasm about the country’s scientific missions. He was present when Mangalyaan was sent into Mars orbit and also watched the live lift-off of Chandrayaan 2 when the GSLV Mark III rocket launched the spacecraft.

The Chandrayaan 2 satellite has already completed four orbit-raising operations successfully and is scheduled to make a soft landing on the Moon on the night of either September 6 or 7.

If the landing turns out to be a success, India will become the fourth country to complete this complex mission after the US, Russia, and China.

 

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 02:39 pm

tags #Chandrayaan-2 #Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) #PM Narendra Modi

