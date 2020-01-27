App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 27, 2020 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vote with love: Prashant Kishor’s response to Amit Shah’s ‘vote with anger’

Kishor, who had crafted BJP’s general election campaign in 2014, urged Delhi's voters to vote on February 8 to promote brotherhood and harmony and uphold the ideals of the Constitution

Jagyaseni Biswas
File image: Prashant Kishor (left) with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s 'press the EVM button with anger' during a campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Admi Party (AAP) poll strategist Prashant Kishor urged people to 'vote with love'.

The AAP strategist, who is a top leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party ally Janata Dal-United (JDU), made the statement after the BJP leader called on Delhiites on January 26 to make sure that the ripples of their votes send a message to the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Kishor, who had crafted BJP’s general election campaign in 2014, urged Delhi's voters to vote on February 8 to promote brotherhood and harmony and uphold the ideals of the Constitution.

Demonstrators at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh are protesting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), since it made religion the test of citizenship in India for the first time. Protesters across the country believe that the new law, coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will systematically target the Muslim community in India. Kishor has been routinely criticizing the two as well.

However, constant protests against the Union government have irked authorities, who have pointed out traffic snarls and public inconvenience caused by the women of Shaheen Bagh. In view of that, Shah had said: “When you press the button on February 8, do so with anger so that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh.”

Addressing voters at a campaign rally in Delhi, Shah said: “Your vote to the BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh.”

First Published on Jan 27, 2020 02:57 pm

tags #Anti-CAA Protests #Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 #Delhi Assembly election 2020 #National Register of Citizens (NRC) #Prashant Kishor #Shaheen bagh

