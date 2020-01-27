Vote with love: Prashant Kishor’s response to Amit Shah’s ‘vote with anger’

Responding to Home Minister Amit Shah’s 'press the EVM button with anger' during a campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Admi Party (AAP) poll strategist Prashant Kishor urged people to 'vote with love'.



8 फ़रवरी को दिल्ली में EVM का बटन तो प्यार से ही दबेगा। ज़ोर का झटका धीरे से लगना चाहिए ताकि आपसी भाईचारा और सौहार्द ख़तरे में ना पड़े।

Justice, Liberty, Equality & Fraternity — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 27, 2020

The AAP strategist, who is a top leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party ally Janata Dal-United (JDU), made the statement after the BJP leader called on Delhiites on January 26 to make sure that the ripples of their votes send a message to the Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Kishor, who had crafted BJP’s general election campaign in 2014, urged Delhi's voters to vote on February 8 to promote brotherhood and harmony and uphold the ideals of the Constitution.

Demonstrators at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh are protesting the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), since it made religion the test of citizenship in India for the first time. Protesters across the country believe that the new law, coupled with the National Register of Citizens (NRC), will systematically target the Muslim community in India. Kishor has been routinely criticizing the two as well.

However, constant protests against the Union government have irked authorities, who have pointed out traffic snarls and public inconvenience caused by the women of Shaheen Bagh. In view of that, Shah had said: “When you press the button on February 8, do so with anger so that its current is felt at Shaheen Bagh.”