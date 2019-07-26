App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 03:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y90 with 4,030 mAh battery, 6.22-inch display launched

Vivo Y90 is rumoured to launch under Rs 7,000 in India.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Chinese device-maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y90 in Pakistan. The smartphone is part of the new Y-series and is expected to make its way soon to India. The Y90 features entry-level specifications and starts at PKR 18,999 (roughly Rs 8,000).

The device is rumoured to launch in India under Rs 7,000. Specifications of the Y90 include a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720*1520 pixels. The screen gets a water-drop notch on top for the front camera. 

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and PowerVR GE8300 GPU, paired with 2GB RAM. There is a single 32GB storage variant, which can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

Close

There is a massive 4,030 mAh battery on the Vivo Y90.

Camera options include an 8MP f/1.8 rear sensor and a 5MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The camera comes with features like Face Beauty, Professional, Palm Capture, Voice Control, etc.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It boots on Funtouch 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The phone has been launched in two colour options— Black and Gold. 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 03:57 pm

tags #smartphones #Vivo

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.