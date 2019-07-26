Vivo Y90 with 4,030 mAh battery, 6.22-inch display launched

Chinese device-maker Vivo has launched the Vivo Y90 in Pakistan. The smartphone is part of the new Y-series and is expected to make its way soon to India. The Y90 features entry-level specifications and starts at PKR 18,999 (roughly Rs 8,000).

The device is rumoured to launch in India under Rs 7,000. Specifications of the Y90 include a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a 720*1520 pixels. The screen gets a water-drop notch on top for the front camera.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and PowerVR GE8300 GPU, paired with 2GB RAM. There is a single 32GB storage variant, which can be further expanded using a microSD card up to 512GB.

There is a massive 4,030 mAh battery on the Vivo Y90.

Camera options include an 8MP f/1.8 rear sensor and a 5MP f/2.0 selfie camera. The camera comes with features like Face Beauty, Professional, Palm Capture, Voice Control, etc.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. It boots on Funtouch 4.5 based on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

The phone has been launched in two colour options— Black and Gold.