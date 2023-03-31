English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now: Tune into watch a landmark event in India’s quest for sustainability, 5.30 pm onwards. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Virat Kohli shares Class 10 marks card. He scored the least in…

    Virat Kohli graduated from Saviour Convent Secondary School in New Delhi in 2004.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 31, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST
    Virat Kohli shared his Class 10 marks card on his Koo handle on Wednesday.

    Virat Kohli shared his Class 10 marks card on his Koo handle on Wednesday.

    Virat Kohli has been an Indian cricketer for almost 15 years and has won a World Cup and a Champions Trophy while playing for India. Yet, the 34-year-old batter took to his Koo handle on Wednesday and shared his Class 10 marks card with a caption that found no mention in his marks card.

    "It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character. #LetThereBeSport," Kohli wrote, referring to the absence of sport in his marks card.


    Kohli graduated from Saviour Convent Secondary School in New Delhi in 2004.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)


    Kohli, who recently ended his draught of Test centuries by making 186 in the fourth and final Test against Australia at Ahmedabad, will next be seen in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and look to help the side win their maiden IPL title.

    Related stories

    The Faf du Plessis-led side will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday. The IPL returns to the home-and-away format for the first time since 2019.

    Kohli had a below-par tournament in 2022, when he made 341 runs in 16 matches at a strike-rate of 115.99. RCB made it to the Playoff stage of the tournament, where they lost to the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier.

    Kohli was the last RCB captain to lead the side to the final in 2016, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

    Also Read: This place in India left Virat Kohli amazed: ‘It was so beautiful’

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Koo #Royal Challengers Bangalore #Virat Kohli
    first published: Mar 31, 2023 12:43 pm