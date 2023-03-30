This place in India left Virat Kohli amazed: ‘It was so beautiful’

Virat Kohli, 34, is gearing up for IPL 2023 (Image credit: RCBTweets/Twitter)

Virat Kohli got candid about his impulse buys, his childhood hobbies and more during a recent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RBC) photoshoot. In a freewheeling chat with an interviewer, the RCB star player also revealed the one place in India he visited that blew his mind.

Virat Kohli revealed that it wasn’t a popular tourist destination but rather a remote area in Uttarakhand that recently left him amazed.

“You’re big on travel,” he was asked. “You’ve explored all the best places around the world. What’s the one place in India that blew your mind?”

“We ended up going to one remote area in Uttarakhand,” Kohli responded. “We all go to famous spots. But you know the tucked-in, kind of beautiful places that you don’t see so much? I was completely blown away. I went to one recently and it was so beautiful and peaceful.

“It was just amazing to have this beautiful place in the middle of all famous spots that people know. That to me was a big revelation so I was very, very pleasantly surprised,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma can trace her roots back to Uttarakhand – her mother belongs to the Garhwal region of the mountain state. Last year in November, the couple had been photographed by fans while visiting the Nainital district.

During his recent interview which took place behind the scenes of an RCB photoshoot, Kohli also spoke about the impulse buys he has made. “Most of the cars I used to own were impulsive buys, I ended up hardly driving or travelling in them as well. Beyond a point, I was like this is pointless, so I ended up selling most of them and now we only use what we absolutely need to, it's about being practical,” he said.

The cricketer is currently gearing up for the 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which they will kick off with a match against Mumbai Indians on April 2.