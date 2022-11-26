Fan’s video on meeting Virat Kohli in Uttarakhand is viral | Watch

Screengrabs from video Instagrammed by @kapiljpeg

A Virat Kohli fan has shared how he waited for hours to meet the cricketer in Uttarakhand. Instagram user Kapil documented his encounter with Kohli in a video that has gone viral with over 3 million views.

In his video from November 17, Kapil revealed that he received “secret information” that Virat Kohli, along with his family, would be visiting Kainchi Dham temple in Nainital. Eager to meet the cricketer, Kapil and his friends set out for the temple at 6 am and waited for him.

“We reached there we had no clue, we were asking locals about Virat's visit and everyone was telling us different stories. Some said he is inside the temple. Someone said that they came at 5 am so we decided to wait until 10 am,” Kapil wrote in the super text of his video.

After a long wait, he was finally able to meet Kohli. Kapil’s video shows Kohli surrounded by a crowd. The cricketer posed for pictures and interacted with his fans.

Before leaving the spot, he requested the crowd to stop filming as his daughter was inside the car. “Gaadi mein baby hai please jaate time record mat karna,” Kohli requested his fans, according to Kapil. “We respected his privacy,” he added.

The Instagram Reels video has amassed 3.3 million views and hundreds of comments.