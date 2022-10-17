Viral video: Giant python pulled out of UP school bus

No child was harmed as it was a weekend. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @susantananda3)

A giant python found its way into a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and was rescued by forest department officials in an operation lasting an hour over the weekend.

A video, being widely shared online, showed an official pulling the snake out of the bus engine using a rope.



Most reluctant student…

Python in the engine of the school bus at Raibareli. pic.twitter.com/YC9TadaW0v

— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 16, 2022

In another clip, the snake was seen trying to grab a sack brought in to contain it. People standing outside the vehicle tried to take videos of it.

Since it was a weekend, there were no children in the bus. The vehicle had been parked in a village, NDTV reported.



This could turned dangerous, had it been a school day. pic.twitter.com/JhblYNh9Z3

— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 16, 2022

Residents saw the snake going into the bus after attacking a goat and alerted the authorities.

According to reports, the python was 11-feet-long and weighed 80 kilograms.

"That's scary, especially when found in a school bus," a Twitter user commented.

"Frightening," another person said.

Others questioned the rescue method.

"I hope the python was not hurt and was released in the wild?" a third user asked. "Very harsh way of taking out the snake. Hope its alright (sic)."