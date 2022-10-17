Viral video: Giant python pulled out of UP school bus

A giant python found its way into a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and was rescued by forest department officials in an operation lasting an hour over the weekend.
A video, being widely shared online, showed an official pulling the snake out of the bus engine using a rope.
Most reluctant student…
Python in the engine of the school bus at Raibareli. pic.twitter.com/YC9TadaW0v
— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 16, 2022
In another clip, the snake was seen trying to grab a sack brought in to contain it. People standing outside the vehicle tried to take videos of it.
Since it was a weekend, there were no children in the bus. The vehicle had been parked in a village, NDTV reported.
This could turned dangerous, had it been a school day. pic.twitter.com/JhblYNh9Z3
— Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 16, 2022
Residents saw the snake going into the bus after attacking a goat and alerted the authorities.
According to reports, the python was 11-feet-long and weighed 80 kilograms.
"That's scary, especially when found in a school bus," a Twitter user commented.
"Frightening," another person said.
Others questioned the rescue method."I hope the python was not hurt and was released in the wild?" a third user asked. "Very harsh way of taking out the snake. Hope its alright (sic)."