English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral video: Giant python pulled out of UP school bus

    Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: It took an hour for forest department officials to get hold of the serpent.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
    No child was harmed as it was a weekend. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @susantananda3)

    No child was harmed as it was a weekend. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @susantananda3)


    A giant python found its way into a school bus in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli and was rescued by forest department officials in an operation lasting an hour over the weekend.

    A video, being widely shared online, showed an official pulling the snake out of the bus engine using a rope.

     

     

    In another clip, the snake was seen trying to grab a sack brought in to contain it. People standing outside the vehicle tried to take videos of it.

    Close

    Related stories

    Since it was a weekend, there were no children in the bus. The vehicle had been parked in a village, NDTV reported.

     

    Residents saw the snake going into the bus after attacking a goat and alerted the authorities.

    According to reports, the python was 11-feet-long and weighed 80 kilograms.

    "That's scary, especially when found in a school bus," a Twitter user commented.

    "Frightening," another person said.

    Others questioned the rescue method.

    "I hope the python was not hurt and was released in the wild?" a third user asked. "Very harsh way of taking out the snake. Hope its alright (sic)."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Python #Uttar Pradesh #videos
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 10:01 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.