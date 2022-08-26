English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Viral: An old video of Bill Gates dancing at Windows 95 launch

    An old video of Bill Gates at the launch of Windows 95 in the year 1995 is once again going viral online.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 26, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

    An old video of Bill Gates at the launch of Windows 95 in the year 1995 is once again going viral online. The video has surfaced online several times in the past – each time delighting viewers. This time, it has racked up over 55,000 upvotes on Reddit, where it was posted yesterday – a day after the anniversary of the launch on August 24, 1995.

    The video was taken when Microsoft launched its new operating system Windows 95. The invite-only event saw hundreds of guests and journalists converge at the small Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, per several news reports.

    During the event, Microsoft co-founder and CEO Bill Gates took the stage and broke out into a celebratory dance along with several other top Microsoft executives like Steve Ballmer.

    “There are dudes who know they are about to go from rich to mega rich,” joked one person in the comments section of the video.

    “Man, not a lot of people in this thread remember life before the start button and Plug and Play. Windows 95 was worth the party,” another said.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the Independent, Windows 95 launched several new features like the Start button, the task bar and support for longer file names.

    It also added considerably to Gates’ already considerable wealth. He is today worth a whopping 113 billion and has spoken of his intention to exit the world’s richest list. In a blog post this July, the billionaire philanthropist said he intended to give all his wealth, other than what he spent on himself and his family, to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bill Gates #Microsoft #Windows 95
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 06:11 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.