Vineeta Singh's response to Shark Tank memes has a 3 Idiots connection | Watch

Vineeta Singh is founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @vineetasng)

Who can forget Raju’s melancholic mother complaining about rising prices in the movie 3 Idiots? The iconic scene, shot in monochrome, found a separate fan base over the years and was recently back in memes for the veteran actor’s facial similarity to Sugar Cosmetics CEO and Shark Tank India judge Vineeta Singh.

In fact, Singh loved a meme involving her and her rather famous doppelganger so much that she turned it into a video.

Singh plays herself in the short clip but in Raju Rastogi’s mother’s style – in monochrome, obviously. In 3 Idiots, the role was played by actor Amardeep Jha.

"All is not well! Stop with the photoshopping, Team Sugar," Vineeta Singh captioned the video.

The minute-long video starts with a Sugar employee scrolling through his phone when he chances upon a meme involving his boss Vineeta Singh.

“Most successful lady entrepreneur and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics Vineeta Singh,” the meme reads with a collage of four photos – three of which were of Vineeta while one was of Amardeep Jha from a scene from 3 Idiots.

The employee looks visibly disturbed after seeing the meme and then heads to Vineeta’s cabin only to see her transformed into Raju’s mother from 3 Idiots.



All is not well! Stop with the photoshopping, Team @trySUGAR pic.twitter.com/98smTS7teA

— Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng) March 12, 2022

Donning a saree and dressed like a woman from the 1960’s, Vineeta also starts talking like a person from a different era.

“Vineeta, do you have 10 minutes, need some quick approvals. Remember we had that meeting last week on the budget, can we get some quick approvals,” the employee asks his boss.

“Haan haan beta aao. Kaha they tum?... Paise kya ped pe ugte hai? Bhindi Rs 12 ki ho gayi hain aur paneer to sone ki daam pe bikta hai (Yes son come. Where were you?... Does money grow on trees? Okra is being sold at Rs 12 and paneer is as expensive as gold now),” Singh says taking cues from the scene in the super-hit Aamir Khan-starrer.

“So can it be done?” the confused employee asks again.

“Aise hi mehngai badh gayi hai upar se tumhari aisi aisi maange hum khayenge kya, (Prices are rising and then you have such demands, what will we eat),” Singh says.

The employee, unable to wrap the weird encounter around his head, leaves and returns to his desk where Vineeta, suddenly appears dressed in a skirt and top (and in colour) asks him if he is okay.

She then looks at the camera and says “Aal is well” (iconic line from 3 Idiots) when a banner saying “Confused? Dil pe haath rakh ke bolo aal is well” appears on screen.

Shark Tank India judges, who became social media celebrities for their stints on the reality show, have often shared memes about themselves. Ashneer Grover, known to be not so mild-mannered on the show, also showed his funny side when he shared his favourite meme of him.

Anupam Mittal, Shaadi.com founder, has also taken the jokes sportingly and even appeared in short reels where comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath mimics him.

Today Vineeta Singh joined in on the fun too with her favourite meme, Bollywood style.