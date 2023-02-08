English
    Valentine's Day: Looking for love online? New study shows mixed experiences

    Atlanta firefighter Andy Giron, 33, is among the pleasantly surprised. He said he had always considered digital dating “a little weird” until recently.

    Associated Press
    February 08, 2023 / 08:46 PM IST
    Roses for Valentine's Day appear at a retail store.

    Whether looking for love or a casual encounter, 3 in 10 US adults say they have used a dating site or app — with mixed experiences, according to a Pew Research Center study out Thursday. For the under-35 set, more than half have tried it.

    The overall number, which amounts to 30 percent, is unchanged since 2019, the last time the center took a broad look at online dating. In 2015, 15 percent of US adults said they had used a dating site or app, said lead researcher Colleen McClain.

    “When we talk to users who have been on the sites more recently, we see that there is really a mix of emotions,” she said. “Everything from burnout to elation.”

    Among the study's key takeaways for McClain: 1 in 10 adults who have a partner said they met their current significant other on a dating site or app. The number rises to 1 in 5 for those under 30.