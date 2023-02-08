Valentine's Day no more? Centre wants to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14

Hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness", the notice stated.

On February 14, when the world celebrates Valentine's Day, the central government wants people to observe the day as "Cow Hug Day" for "emotional richness".

The Animal Welfare Board of India on Wednesday issued a notice appealing to people to celebrate "Cow Hug Day" on February 14 to spread "positive energy" and encourage "collective happiness", officials said.

"All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," read the notice issued by the board under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The notice further said hugging cows will bring "emotional richness" and increase "individual and collective happiness". It also mentioned that Vedic traditions are almost on the "verge of extinction" due to the "progress of West culture" and that the "dazzle of western civilisation has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten".

The notice has been issued with approval of the competent authority, the officials said.

Here's how social media reacted to the news:



If you can't find your love, find a cow this Valentine's Day! Thanks Animal Welfare Board of India. pic.twitter.com/LKEwXZVKnT

— Burhan Majid (@BurhanMajid) February 8, 2023



Let's chuck Valentines Day and celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day says- Animal Welfare Board of India Mera Bharat badal Raha hai Gaumaa pic.twitter.com/rgaijKKvF9

— Sheetal Chopra (@SheetalPronamo) February 8, 2023



The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in association with the Animal Welfare Board of India have undertaken the initiative of observing 'Cow Hug Day' on February 14 to promote Indian Culture. Holy Cow!! The Govt. milks the cow and how... pic.twitter.com/lZEZc7jGUW

— Priyanka | پرینکا (@PriyankaSamy) February 8, 2023



Vedic traditions are on the verge of extinction, says the Animal Welfare Board of India. Therefore, cow hug day ~ Cow is your new valentine.

— V P Sanu (@VP_Sanu) February 8, 2023

(With inputs from PTI)

