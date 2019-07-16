App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2019 06:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ubisoft responds to backlash sparked by controversial HitRecord collaboration for Watch Dogs Legion

Contributors to Watch Dogs: Legion can expect full payment by January 2020.

Carlsen Martin

Ubisoft announced a team-up with HitRecord, a collaborative media platform founded by actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to create ten songs for the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion. But the gaming giant’s decision to partner with HitRecord has come under fire yet again.

Following the social media uproar, Ubisoft took to the official Watch Dogs: Legions’ official Twitter handle – “The Watch Dogs: Legion Audio team worldwide is already working with professional artists and composers on more than 140 licensed songs, and an original score in the game. The additional contributions – no matter how large or small – from anyone within the HITRECORD community are completely voluntary, and are meant to give them a chance to have their own creative expressions included in the game.”

The last time Ubisoft and HitRecord collaborated was on a campaign for Beyond Good and Evil 2. The project sparked public outcry over the developer's deployment of “speculative work”, which is the submission of work with no guarantee of payment, considering the project's multimillion-dollar budget.

Close

In response to the backlash, the new campaign for Watch Dogs: Legion is very upfront about the payment process will be handled. Ubisoft has assigned different payouts for different types of work in the song; ranging from an entire song to just vocals or beats. According to Ubisoft, each song will be allotted a $2,000 payout, which means HitRecord will pay the artist depending on what it feels is the artist’s contribution on the song.

related news

Mike Bithell, developer of John Wick Hex, Thomas Was Alone and other games, took to Twitter –
Considering the collaboration is for 10 songs, Ubisoft seems to be putting $20,000 behind the campaign. Contributors to Watch Dogs: Legion can expect full payment by January 2020.
First Published on Jul 16, 2019 06:56 pm

tags #gaming #Technology

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.