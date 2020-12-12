PlusFinancial Times
Two stars and their secrets to branding

December saw the launch of sneaker lines by basketball hero Steph Curry and tennis star Naomi Osaka. Here’s what they had to say about their approach to branding.

Akshay Sawai
Dec 12, 2020 / 08:47 AM IST
Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus in the women's singles final match of the 2020 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

There have been two new releases this month in sneakers, perhaps more coveted by the young today than diamonds. NBA star Steph Curry launched his line, Curry Brand, with the sports manufacturer Under Armour. And Naomi Osaka, the tennis champ who, in a short span of time, has also come to symbolise social activism and glamour, released a signature shoe that is a collaboration between Nike and Japanese fashion label Comme Des Garcons.

In separate interviews, both athletes gave some clues about what they look for before they green-light an endorsement or product line.

“Ultimately, I make the decision based on my gut,” Osaka, 23, told Adweek. “Often, I know quite quickly if a brand is right for me or not. But there are numerous factors I consider. Does the brand align with my core values? Do I genuinely use or feel a connection to the product? How does the brand intend to activate our partnership? Financials are a consideration but always the last one.”

The current world no. 3 and a winner of three major titles, Osaka named basketball legends LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as her beacons when it comes to building a business.

“At the top of the list I’d put LeBron and Kobe,” Osaka said. “I want to build a business that stands the test of time and leaves a legacy for my future family. I also like to take some ownership and equity positions in some companies so that we can help each other grow together. I think traditionally athletes have waited until they get towards the end of their career before they start building a business, but I’ve always thought why wait? You have much more leverage while you are playing so you can make bold decisions that last a lifetime.”

Curry, a thrice NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors, spoke about the thrill of his label placing him in the exalted company of Michael Jordan, the lord of the basketball as well as branding universe. But the 32-year-old also said he wanted the brand to be a reflection of his personality and values. One of his goals, he said, was helping youngsters take up sports.

“It’s very surreal. I know a lot of people like to link it with the Jordan brand in terms of having a legacy brand attached to the company, and he is the GOAT standard of success when it comes to doing that, but we are going to do it a different way and something that is authentic to me,” Curry told Sports Illustrated. “A big piece of the Curry Brand is going to be investing into youth sports and creating a network and support around kids’ participation in sports.”
TAGS: #branding #weekend reads
first published: Dec 12, 2020 08:04 am

