Pune-based real estate developer Gera Developments signs Amitabh Bachchan on as brand ambassador

The company has 5.5 million sq. ft. of saleable area under development in Pune.

Pune-based real estate developer Gera Developments, which has been constructing homes in Pune for the last 50 years, said on July 13 that it has signed Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan on as its brand ambassador.

“...Amitabh Bachchan has not only reinvented himself to stay relevant but has also created a personal bond and an emotional appeal with one and all, which is in sync with the Gera brand ethos,” the company said in a statement explaining its decision to sign the 80-year-old on as its brand ambassador.

“We saw an immediate resonance with brand Gera, especially our trend setting child-centric homes. The resilience of brand Bachchan cuts across not just the general audience but even the elite," said Rohit Gera, Managing Director of Gera Developments.

The company added that the announcement comes at a time when Gera has a strong pipeline. The statement said it will have 5.5 million sq. ft. of saleable area under development in Pune.

“I look forward to my endorsement association with Gera Developments. I especially liked their innovative concept and focus on child-centric Homes. They have been in the real estate development business for over 50 years, which is a commendable achievement," Bachchan was quoted saying as in the statement.

Not unique

In the past, developers around the country have appointed Bollywood stars, cricketers or noted public figures as their brand ambassadors to promote real estate projects. In Mumbai, for instance, Ekta Developers had appointed film star Anil Kapoor to promote its projects.

Cricketer MS Dhoni was also the brand ambassador of the troubled Amrapali Group in North India and had shot advertisements for the real estate developer. Former Russian women's tennis star Maria Sharapova and former Formula 1 racer Michael Schumacher had also endorsed real estate projects in the North India for a real estate developer. Following this, Gurugram police had booked both for alleged fraud and criminal conspiracy in connection with her endorsement of a real estate project, in the wake of a court order.

The question that arises is whether homebuyers should buy an apartment in a project that has been endorsed by celebrities.

“Celebrities are a powerful weapon for endorsement. For instance, Dhoni endorsed Amrapali developers, which was not known earlier beyond Delhi NCR. I am sure that Amitabh Bachchan will give that brand an advantage, but whether it was needed is something for the person to decide,” said Anil Nair, founder and CEO of branding and marketing firm ASN.

“If you ask me whether it will work in Pune, I feel it will work. We need to understand that celebrities are good amplifiers, and for that to come out in a good way, we need to have good music, too.”