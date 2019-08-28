App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2019 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai: Miscreants shut down escalators on Central line 1.12 lakh times in 16 months

Most of the time (1.12 lakh times, i.e., 233 times/ day), escalators were stopped by people who pressed the button for ‘fun’.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Wikimedia)
Representational Image (Wikimedia)

Escalators came as a boon to weary-legged travellers and are now an indispensable part of most of the infrastructure in the big cities. Mumbai, which is the financial capital of India, also abounds in escalators to ease the pain of commuters.

There are several such electric staircases installed across railway platforms in the city also. However, going by government data, it seems that they are not exactly serving the purpose they were built for.

Take the escalators at Thane station for example. The stop button there is pressed 361 times daily on an average, reports the Mumbai Mirror. The ones at Dadar (Central) are pressed close to 250 times while that at Kalyan is stopped more than 100 times every day.

Close

The 76 escalators installed in platforms on the Central Railway, were paused 1.2 lakh times in the past 16 months, revealed Railway data. The escalators were thus stopped for 250 times a day on an average, between April 2018 and July 2019.

related news

What’s shocking is that most of the times (1.12 lakh times, i.e., 233 times/ day) escalators were stopped by people who pressed the button for ‘fun’. Only 8,000 times the pauses were not a result of truant commuters pulling off a prank. Which means, about 16 times a day, the elevators would not function due to genuine technical snags or items getting stuck in the stairs, the data revealed. However, technical glitches contributed to less than 1% of the shutdowns.

Commenting on it, Shivaji Sutar, the chief PRO of the Central Railway said: “There have also been failures caused by people damaging escalator handrails and throwing things like slippers, keys, and pieces of cloth into the machine on purpose.”

However, the fate of escalators in Western Railway was comparatively better than their Central line counterparts. In the same six-month period, the 50 WR escalators saw 1.06 lakh shutdowns only. These add up to about 221 shutdowns daily on an average.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 28, 2019 02:09 pm

tags #Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) #escalators #Mumbai local trains

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.