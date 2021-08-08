Maharashtra unlock | Local trains to resume from August 15 for those fully vaccinated: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address through Facebook Live on August 8 announced that Mumbai local trains will resume from August 15 for those who are fully vaccinated.

Addressing the state, Thackeray said that there will be an app where a fully vaccinated person can get the pass to travel. Besides, there will also be an offline system for people who don't own smartphones, he added.

With that the chief minister appealed to offices to stagger work timings and allow those who can work from home to continue the practice.

While acknowledging the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, Thackeray reminded that the pandemic is not over yet.

"COVID-19 has not gone, it's still here. What we have learnt is that if we need to control the spread we have to follow COVID-19 protocols and increase vaccination. We have a capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh per day. We have already vaccinated up to 8 lakh people on a single day."

On August 7, Thackeray said that the state government is planning to bring in more relaxations in the ongoing restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID.

“The Maharashtra government is going to grant more relaxations but we are taking every step cautiously. A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of Covid-19,” Thackeray said while addressing a function organised by BEST, news agency PTI had reported.

Besides, in his address the CM revealed that he appealed to Prime Minister Modi to give states the right to relax the 50 percent cap on reservations.

"When I met PM Modi along with my other cabinet colleagues, I appealed to him to give states the right to relax the 50 percent cap on reservations. Until that happens, we will not be able to accommodate the issue of reservation of Marathas. I'm positive that he will help us out."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,508 new COVID cases and 151 deaths while recoveries stood at 4,895 in the last 24 hours.