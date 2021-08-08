MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Maharashtra unlock | Local trains to resume from August 15 for those fully vaccinated: CM Uddhav Thackeray

While acknowledging the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, Thackeray said that the pandemic is not over yet. "COVID-19 has not gone, it's still here.

Moneycontrol News
August 08, 2021 / 09:01 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (File image)

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray in his address through Facebook Live on August 8 announced that Mumbai local trains will resume from August 15 for those who are fully vaccinated.

Addressing the state, Thackeray said that there will be an app where a fully vaccinated person can get the pass to travel. Besides, there will also be an offline system for people who don't own smartphones, he added.

With that the chief minister appealed to offices to stagger work timings and allow those who can work from home to continue the practice.

While acknowledging the declining cases of COVID-19 in the state, Thackeray reminded that the pandemic is not over yet.

"COVID-19 has not gone, it's still here. What we have learnt is that if we need to control the spread we have to follow COVID-19 protocols and increase vaccination. We have a capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh per day. We have already vaccinated up to 8 lakh people on a single day."

Close

Related stories

On August 7, Thackeray said that the state government is planning to bring in more relaxations in the ongoing restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID.

“The Maharashtra government is going to grant more relaxations but we are taking every step cautiously. A decision will be taken for local train passengers as well. We need to ensure that these relaxations do not trigger another wave of Covid-19,” Thackeray said while addressing a function organised by BEST, news agency PTI had reported.

Besides, in his address the CM revealed that he appealed to Prime Minister Modi to give states the right to relax the 50 percent cap on reservations.

"When I met PM Modi along with my other cabinet colleagues, I appealed to him to give states the right to relax the 50 percent cap on reservations. Until that happens, we will not be able to accommodate the issue of reservation of Marathas. I'm positive that he will help us out."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 5,508 new COVID cases and 151 deaths while recoveries stood at 4,895 in the last 24 hours.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Maharashtra CM #Mumbai local trains #Uddhav Thackeray
first published: Aug 8, 2021 08:34 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

The Private Market Show | Stories from my angel investing journey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.