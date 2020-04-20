App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | Flight restrictions to be lifted only after COVID-19 spread under control: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri wrote on Twitter: "Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled and it poses no danger to our country and people."

Jagyaseni Biswas

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter on April 20 to reiterate that no flights would operate until the spread of the novel coronavirus disease is controlled effectively by the government. His comments came after media reports suggested some airlines had opened flight bookings starting May 4, expecting the lockdown to be lifted by then.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

Slamming airlines such as Go Air, Vistara and Air Asia, among others, for opening passenger flight ticket bookings despite not receiving any official communication allowing them to do so, Puri wrote on Twitter that the Aviation Ministry will “consider lifting restrictions” only after the lockdown ends.

Close
Clarifying his stance once again, he wrote:





Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16



 Notably, all airlines stopped accepting bookings starting May 4 after getting rapped by the DGCA. However, IndiGo and Vistara are now taking flight ticket bookings from June 01, while SpiceJet and GoAir have opened ticket bookings from May 16.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 01:10 pm

tags #Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri #coronavirus lockdown #Domestic carriers

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.