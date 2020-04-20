Coronavirus lockdown | Flight restrictions to be lifted only after COVID-19 spread under control: Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri took to Twitter on April 20 to reiterate that no flights would operate until the spread of the novel coronavirus disease is controlled effectively by the government. His comments came after media reports suggested some airlines had opened flight bookings starting May 4, expecting the lockdown to be lifted by then.

Slamming airlines such as Go Air, Vistara and Air Asia, among others, for opening passenger flight ticket bookings despite not receiving any official communication allowing them to do so, Puri wrote on Twitter that the Aviation Ministry will “consider lifting restrictions” only after the lockdown ends.



I want to once again say that flight restrictions that are in place as a result of India's fight against COVID19 will be lifted once we are confident that spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to our country & people.

Our views & approach on restarting flights have been clearly stated.

On 2nd April, I said "A decision to restart flights after this period remains to be taken" & reiterated this on 5th. On14th when Lockdown extended, I said "we can CONSIDER lifting restrictions" after Lockdown. pic.twitter.com/LkXKkofKsY

Notably, all airlines stopped accepting bookings starting May 4 after getting rapped by the DGCA. However, IndiGo and Vistara are now taking flight ticket bookings from June 01, while SpiceJet and GoAir have opened ticket bookings from May 16.



Clarifying his stance once again, he wrote: