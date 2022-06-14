English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel

    China lifts 2-year COVID visa ban on Indians; to provide visas for stranded Indian professionals, families

    China has announced preparations to issue visas to Indian professionals and their families who have been stranded in China for more than two years as a result of Beijing's COVID-19 visa ban.

    PTI
    June 14, 2022 / 07:40 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    China has announced plans to provide visas to Indian professionals and their families working in various Chinese cities who are stuck back home for over two years due to Beijing's COVID-19 visa ban.

    Separately, China is also processing requests of thousands of Indian students studying in Chinese universities who have conveyed their interest to re-join their Chinese colleges and universities. On Monday, the Chinese Embassy in India updated its COVID-19 visa policy after over two years to accept visa applications of foreign nationals and their accompanying family members wanting to go to China for resumption of work in all fields.

    It is a big relief for hundreds of Indian professionals and their families who are stuck back home since 2020.
    PTI
    Tags: #China #coronavirus #India #Travel #Visa #world
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 07:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.