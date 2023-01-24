This Twitter user pitched for a job on dating app Bumble. He got an interview

Bumble is a dating app. (Representative Image)

Move over LinkedIn, dating sites are taking over for job searches nowadays. Well, at least for this Twitter user. In a hilarious conversation shared between two people who were speaking on Bumble, the man asks for a job who happened to be in Human Resources.

“You use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro,” Adnaan Khan wrote on Twitter sharing a screenshot of a conversation between him and someone he was speaking to on Bumble.

The woman says that she works in HR talent acquisition at a start-up to which Khan says “oooof” followed by what he does.

“I am doing my Masters in Electrical and Computer Engineering,” Khan writes adding, “May be you can talent acquisit me in your startup”.

The person took it sportily and with several emojis said that even she was going to ask him the kind of jobs he is looking for and also asked him whether he was graduating this year.

See the viral post here:

you use LinkedIn for jobs I use Bumble we’re not the same bro pic.twitter.com/JJUbW6AFwb

— adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 22, 2023

In further comments, Khan mentioned he is studying at Concordia University in Canada’s Montreal.

Comments also flooded the tweet that has over 13,300 likes so far.

On woman reacted to the tweet saying that while is finding jobs on Bumble, she is getting asked out for dates on LinkedIn. “Aur yaha mujhe log Linkedin me bhi ask out kar rahe,” she wrote in Hindi.

Another user wrote: “Bro got hrzoned,” a play on “friendzoned”.

The original poster, while replying to another comment, also said that the woman took it in good sense and was not angry.

Haha no she also took it in a very good sense

— adnaan (@theadnaankhan) January 22, 2023

Khan also said he will actually be appearing for an interview at the startup and that he is just finalizing the dates.