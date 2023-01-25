This 73-year-old lives in a plane he bought for $100,000 from a scrapyard

The plane was flown from Greece to the US and towed to Bruce Campbell’s land, after removing the engines and other parts to ensure that the plane can never fly again. (Representative image credit: airplanehome.com)

Bruce Campbell was 15 when he first dreamt of living in an aeroplane. Now, the 73-year-old electrical engineer is living his dream in a Boeing 727 jetliner on a 10-acre land in US's Oregon. He had bought the plane for $100,000.

Narrating his story to CNBC Make it, Campbell said that in 1999, he had approached a salvage company to find him a plane. “That was a Whopper class mistake. I’ll never do that again. Salvage companies are wreckers,” he told the publication. “I highly recommend just buying a jetliner completely intact and completely functional, except maybe the removal of the engines.”

After searching for months, the company found Campbell a Boeing 727 200-passenger jetliner in Greece. It was 1,066 square feet and weighed around 35 tonnes. It was flown to Oregon and towed to Campbell’s land, after removing the engines and other parts to ensure that the plane can never fly again. The whole procedure cost Campbell $120,000.

“When you live in a structure like this, you feel a little more fulfilled with your life,” he told the publication. “And if you’re an engineer, scientist, or anyone who appreciates the elegance and beauty of aerospace technology, it’s just a happier place to live.”

Campbell has added a shower, a sink, a washing machine, a refrigerator, and a food service cart from another plane to serve as his pantry. He uses a microwave and a toaster instead of an oven. “I’m a nerd. I don’t cook, so it’s a minimal kitchen area,” he said.

Now, the 73-year-old spends his time restoring old electrical equipment and giving people tours to his aircraft.