The sky is red in New York, chef Vikas Khanna calls it ‘Mars’

New York City's skyline shrouded in smoke from Canada wildfires (Image credit: EarthCam/Twitter)

New York City is battling hazardous levels of pollution from Canada wildfires that have filled the city with smoke and turned its sky an apocalyptic orange. New York’s famous skyline became almost invisible on Wednesday as a thick veil of smoke shrouded the city.

New Yorkers took to social media in droves yesterday to share photos of the eerie scene. Among them was Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, who compared New York to the Red Planet, Mars, as he shared a video of the sky turning orange. “This is 1 pm on Mars, I mean New York City,” he wrote.



This is 1 pm on Mars, I mean New York City. pic.twitter.com/M5mh3KYj6Z

— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 7, 2023

Many other social media users noted that New York City looked surreal, with some calling it an “apocalyptic hellscape.” Take a look at some other visuals of New York:





#WATCH: Apocalyptic before and after scenes from the wildfire smoke consuming the New York City skylines #Manhattan | #NewYork Watch breathtaking yet unsettling sight of apocalyptic scenes as the smoke from the Canadian wildfires engulfs the magnificent New York City… pic.twitter.com/e9ppS7ga44

— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 8, 2023



Due to hundreds of uncontrolled wildfires across Canada, New York City looks like a post-apocalyptic hellscape. If you want a prelude of what the world is going to look like if we do not address man-made climate change — this is it. #ActOnClimate pic.twitter.com/cimHQkDwkZ

— Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) June 7, 2023



this photo of New York was taken 1 day apart pic.twitter.com/vkDptusN8w

— Officer Martinez (@CBMovieFan) June 7, 2023



Everyone in nyc has like 48 hours to make their post-apocalyptic dystopia film and/or Wes Anderson spoof pic.twitter.com/S7wL3aLpsc

— G. L. (@gldivittorio) June 7, 2023



New York on Wednesday recorded the worst air pollution of any city in the world as smoke from the Canadian wildfires poured into the US East Coast and Midwest. According to IQAir, New York City had the highest levels of air pollution among significant cities worldwide on Wednesday morning, surpassing even New Delhi.

The haze across the city reduced visibility. Many weather stations in the Big Apple reported visibility of less than a mile. A ground stop was issued at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Wednesday afternoon due to low visibility from the smoke and haze, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

In addition to New York, strong smell of smoke, dark skies and breathlessness caught the attention of residents in other cities and towns from Maryland to New Hampshire, reporting low visibility and hazy skies.

(With inputs from PTI)