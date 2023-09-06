The Rolling Stones are back with their first new album in 18 years. They are 'Angry'

The Rolling Stones band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood attend a launch event for their new album "Hackney Diamonds", at Hackney Empire in London, Britain, September 6. (Image credit: Reuters)

English rock band The Rolling Stone is back with a new album album after a gap of 18 years. Preceded by the single "Angry," the album will contain a dozen original songs. It's also the first album the band has recorded without drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021.

The three surviving Stones Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood came to east London's Hackney district on Wednesday to unveil the new album, "Hackney Diamonds" and announce its release date: October 20.

Jagger said not all the songs in the album are furious. The album also contains "love songs, ballads, country-type" sounds, he said.

Recorded in December and January at studios around the world, the album sees the Stones team up with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt. It features drummer Steve Jordan on 10 of the 12 tracks in Watts' place. Two more songs were recorded in 2019 with Watts. Former Stone Bill Wyman also puts in an appearance on one track.

Hard-core fans of The Rolling Stones lined up in a heatwave outside the Hackney Empire, where the band members were interviewed onstage by "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon to an audience of dozens of sweltering journalists and an online audience around the world.

Inside the ornate former Edwardian musical hall where Charlie Chaplin and Stan Laurel once performed, Jagger, 80, Richards, 79 and Wood, 76 gave details of the Stones' first studio album of new songs since "A Bigger Bang" in 2005. The band released a set of blues covers, "Blue & Lonesome" in 2016.

Of Watts, Richards said: "Of course, he's missed incredibly."

(With inputs from AP)

