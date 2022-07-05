The most-searched keyword on Shaadi.com is… no, not IAS or IPS

In the market of matrimony, being a civil servant or a graduate from a top institute was considered social currency – but it seems like that is no longer the case. Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently quipped that the most-searched keyword on Shaadi.com is not IAS or IPS officer, as one would expect. Instead, “startup founder” now tops the list of popular keywords on the matrimonial platform.

The minister was speaking at Digital India Week when he made the observation. Rajeev Chandrasekhar revealed that he was informed by reliable sources that “startup employee” and “startup founders” now top the list of most searched-for keywords on Shaadi.com.

"Let me end by sharing something that somebody told me recently,” said Chandrasekhar in his concluding remarks at Digital India Week. “I'm reliably told that on Shaadi.com -- reliably told by somebody else -- that the keyword that now is searched for most often is not is not IAS, not IPS, is not Tata company or Birla company, it is startup employee or a startup founder."

It is not clear if the minister was joking or speaking in earnest – although his response to the post on Twitter indicates it’s the former.

“Just for laughs,” wrote Chandrasekhar, responding to a tweet about his comments.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, yesterday. The central government's flagship programme Digital India has given relief to the poor from corruption and it is working for elimination of middlemen in all fields, Prime Minister Modi said at the event.