TCL 10 Pro, 10 5G and 10L launched with quad-camera setup and HDR support

In January, TCL announced it would be adding a couple of smartphones to its product portfolio. Now, the company has confirmed all the specifications of the three handsets in its upcoming TCL 10 series. The three phones in the lineup, include the TCL 10 Pro, TCL 10 5G and TCL 10L.

While the TCL 10L is the most affordable of the three phones, the TCL 10 Pro is surprisingly more expensive than the TCL 10 5G. So let’s take a look at all the specifications of the three phones.

TCL 10 Pro Specifications

The TCL 10 Pro is the only smartphone of the three to sport an AMOLED panel with a 6.47-inch FHD+ panel. The display supports HDR10 and is Netflix-certified, while the NXTVISION chip does real-time SDR-to-HDR tone mapping. The screen has a teardrop notch that houses a 24-megapixel selfie camera and also has an in-display fingerprint reader.

The TCL 10 Pro gets a quad-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor at the helm. The primary camera is paired with a 16-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel low-light camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card. The TCL 10 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery and supports 18W Quick Charge 3.0. The TCL 10 Pro will be priced at €450 (Approx. Rs 37,000) and will launch sometime in Q2, 2020.

TCL 10 5G Specifications

The 5G TCL 10 smartphone is the only one that supports 5G connectivity through its Snapdragon 765G chipset. The 5G chip also offers a significant bump in performance over the TCL 10 Pro. While battery and charging are the same on both phones, the 5G model opts for a 6.53-inch LCD panel with HDR support and a punch-hole notch that houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the fingerprint reader is located on the back of the phone.

The RAM and storage are also the same as that on the 10 Pro. The phone gets a quad-camera setup with the same 64-megapixel primary sensor. However, the low-light camera is replaced by a 5-megapixel macro shooter, the ultrawide lens gets an 8-megapixel sensor, while the depth sensor remains the same. While the release date hasn’t been revealed, the TCL 10 5G is priced at €400 (Approx. Rs 33,000).

TCL 10L Specifications

The TCL 10L has the same screen and front camera as the TCL 10 5G. There’s a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader on the back. However, the setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The phone also features a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The TCL 10L is available in 64GB and 128GB storage options. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with no fast charging support. The phone will be priced at €250 (Approx. Rs 20,560).

All the three phones can record 4K video at 30 fps on their primary rear cameras. Additionally, all three TCL 10 series devices use NXTVISION’s SDR-to-HDR tone mapping.