Taylor Swift breaks The Beatles' 54-year-old chart record

Taylor Swift topped the UK's Official Albums Chart, beating a long-held record by the English rock band 'The Beatles'. Source: Twitter

With the re-release of her much-anticipated album 'Fearless', American popstar and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, on April 17 (local time) topped the UK's Official Albums Chart, beating a long-held record by the English rock band 'The Beatles'.



Taylor Swift's #FearlessTaylorsVersion debuts at Number 1 on the UK's Official Albums Chart, beating a long-held record by The Beatles (@taylorswift13) https://t.co/JVS925oKfF

— Official Charts (@officialcharts) April 16, 2021

According to a report in TMZ, the album hit number 1 in the UK, and with that Taylor has racked up 3, number-1 albums- 'Fearless', 'Folklore', and 'Evermore' in 259 days. This has beaten 'The Beatles' record who took 364 days to get number 1 rank with 3 albums in a row.

The Grammy-award winning songstress took to her Twitter to express gratitude to her fans and said, "WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week. Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album 1st week of the last 6 years & the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly?? How?? Did I get this lucky??"



WELL WELL WELL you all really went out and left my greatest expectations in shambles this week. Word on the street is you made Fearless (my version) the biggest country album 1st week of the last 6 years & the top release of 2021 so far. Honestly?? How?? Did I get this lucky?? — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 16, 2021

According to ANI, Swift's 'Fearless' debuted in 2008 and went on to become a huge success following two of her iconic songs 'Love Story' and 'You Belong With Me'. With the re-record, the singer got the rights to her music which she had given away when she was very young.

With inputs from ANI