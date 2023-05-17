What smartphone does the CEO of Google use? Sundar Pichai reveals in viral video

Google CEO Sundar Pichai reveals which smartphone he uses

Google recently unveiled its first foldable smartphone – the Pixel Fold – at its annual developers’ conference this month. While the Pixel Fold has been making waves in the smartphone market, one question remained unanswered for many tech enthusiasts – does the CEO of Google actually use the foldable smartphone too? As it turns out, yes he does.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai sat down with YouTuber Arun Maini (better known as “Mrwhosetheboss”) for a free-wheeling chat about the future of smartphones. During the interview, Pichai revealed that he has been testing the Pixel Fold for quite some time. But that’s not the only smartphone he uses – the CEO of Google also has a Pixel 7 Pro as his primary smartphone, besides a Samsung Galaxy device and an iPhone for testing.

Asked if he has been using a Fold, Sundar Pichai replied: “Yeah, I’ve been testing a Fold for a while now.” He admitted, however, that there are times when he would rather use his regular phone – like when he is travelling and wants to check his email on the go. “If I’m just travelling and I’m busy in a day and all I’m doing is pulling out my phone and quick-checking email, I’m like, well, I’d rather take a lighter phone,” he explained.

When Maini asked Pichai “What phone do you use?” the Google boss replied, “Right now it’s the Pixel 7 Pro, but I’m testing, I use everything – from Samsung Galaxy to the new Pixel Fold to the iPhone.”

Pichai explained he has different SIM cards for his different phones.

The YouTube interview has clocked a whopping 2.5 million views since being shared three days ago. “Love seeing both of them together. Pichai is such a humble person,” wrote one person in the comments section. “I love how Sundar explains things carefully and clearly. He also seems very sincere!” said another.