Stepson of billionaire killed on Titanic sub complains about ‘not getting laid’ despite wealth

Brian Szasz is the stepson of billionaire Hamish Harding

The stepson of a billionaire who was killed in the Titanic submersible tragedy is complaining about how he “still can't get laid” despite his wealth. Brian Szasz, stepson of British businessman Hamish Harding, is facing backlash once again for his distasteful remarks on social media after reactivating his Twitter account.

Readers might remember how Szasz, 37, had earlier come under fire for attending a Blink-182 concert and flirting with an OnlyFans model on social media even as the OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy was unfolding. He had deactivated his Twitter account after facing a barrage of criticism, including pointed digs from rapper Cardi B.

Szasz recently reactivated his Twitter account and once again found himself at the receiving end of angry backlash – this time for complaining about how he can’t get laid despite his inheritance.

“With millions to spare, I still can’t get laid,” the 37-year-old tweeted in a candid but tone-deaf confession. The tweet has since been deleted. “With all this cash I just want a girl to hangout with please,” he reportedly added.

According to the Daily Mail, Szasz told one Twitter user that he is set to receive “more than you'll make in a lifetime.” His remarks were slammed for being distasteful and insensitive in wake of the Titan submersible tragedy that killed all five people on board, including his stepfather Hamish Harding.

In June, Szasz had made headlines for his public feud with Cardi B, who condemned him for posting an Instagram story from a Blink-182 concert. “One of the billionaires that’s missing underwater from that submarine sh*t … Their stepson is at a concert, right?” the rapper had tweeted.

Szasz, in turn, accused Cardi B of trying to gain clout using his and his family’s name.

British billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood and former French navy officer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were part of the OceanGate expedition. All five were were confirmed dead in a catastrophic underwater implosion.