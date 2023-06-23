Cardi B slams stepson of billionaire killed on Titanic sub: ‘spoiled brat’

American rapper Cardi B slammed Brian Szasz amid the search for Titan submersible

In the days before news of billionaire Hamish Harding’s death on board the Titan submersible was confirmed, his stepson Brian Szasz attended a Blink-182 concert and flirted with an OnlyFans model on social media – drawing flak from the likes of Cardi B.

The American rapper and Brian Szasz engaged in a very public feud even as rescuers raced to locate the Titanic-bound submersible earlier this week. The US Coast Guard has now confirmed that five people on board the submersible, including renowned British adventurer Hamish Harding, were killed when it imploded in the Atlantic Ocean sometime this week.

The five tourists were on an OceanGate Expedition tour to view the Titanic shipwreck when their submersible lost contact and vanished in the ocean on Sunday, sparking a frantic search to locate and rescue any possible survivors.

But even while the extensive search and rescue mission was underway, Hamish Harding’s stepson Brian Szasz, 36, was spotted at a Blink-182 concert. His feud with Cardi B began when she responded to his Instagram story from the concert.

“One of the billionaires that’s missing underwater from that submarine sh*t … Their stepson is at a concert, right?” she tweeted.

“Cardi B trying to get clout off me and my families [sic] suffering,” Szasz tweeted shortly afterwards. “I went to a Blink 182 concert for coping rather than sitting at home and watching the news. Shame on you Cardi get some class!”

He continued his attack in a separate tweet, writing: “Cardi B we know all your latest releases are trash but is your career this desperate for attention now??”

Szasz has since deleted his Twitter account – but not before he responded to a risqué post from an OnlyFans model, drawing criticism from thousands of social media users besides Cardi B. His response to the risqué post came minutes before he asked his followers to “please keep my family in your prayers.”

Cardi B clapped back at Szasz on Tuesday night, calling him a spoiled brat who used a tragedy to gain clout. “The point was the whole world is praying for these people in the submarine and this man son is online shaking d***s for girls off onlyfans and going to Blink 182 concerts,” she tweeted. “You was looking for clout all along, nobody knew who you were until you said that was ya stepdad!!”

British billionaire Hamish Harding, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, father-and-son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood and former French navy officer Paul-Henri Nargeolet were part of the OceanGate expedition.

The US Coast Guard on Thursday said there were no survivors after the catastrophic implosion deep in the North Atlantic.

The search for the submersible - as well as any clues to explain what happened underwater - was ongoing Thursday after a deep-sea robot found debris near the Titanic shipwreck.

The expedition featuring the Titan was led by OceanGate, making its third voyage to the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.

(With inputs from Associated Press)