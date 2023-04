Amir Khan

British boxer Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years after a test detected the prohibited substance ostarine, the UK Anti-Doping agency said on Tuesday.

"On 19 February 2022, UK Anti-Doping collected an In-Competition urine Sample from Mr Khan after his fight against Kell Brook at the Manchester Arena. Mr Khan's Sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for ostarine," the agency said.