English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Australia wins record-extending sixth women's T20 World Cup title

    Australia's previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

    PTI
    February 26, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

    Australia made it a hat-trick of women's T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney's 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win here Sunday.

    Australia's previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020.

    Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke.

    The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.

    Australia would thank Mooney for the way she played despite losing her opening partner Alyssa Healy (18). The all-rounder rebuilt the innings in a cool and composed manner as she guided her team to 156/6 in 20 overs.

    The in-form batter smashed nine boundaries and a six at a strike rate of nearly 140 to trouble the Proteas bowlers.

    Brief Scores: Australia: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29; Marizanne Kapp 2/35, Shabnim Ismail 2/26) South Africa: 137 for 6 inj 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Chloe Tryon 25).

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Australia #cricket #South Africa #Sports #T20 World Cup #Womens
    first published: Feb 26, 2023 09:44 pm