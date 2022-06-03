English
    Voax teams up with Kedar Jadhav to launch Kedarverse Genesis Collection, a cricket-based utility NFT

    PTI
    June 03, 2022 / 05:32 PM IST
    With Kedarverse Genesis Collection, Voax aims to bring cricket and metaverse-based utility to Sports NFTs.

    Voax.co, an officially licensed utility-driven Sports NFT platform, announced a collection of 777 cricket-based NFTs in collaboration with Kedar Jadhav, a renowned name in Indian Cricket & IPL fraternity.

    Sharing his excitement on being one of the front-runners in emerging scene of utility-based Sports NFTs, Kedar Jadhav was quoted as saying - I want to play a role in mentorship of emerging talent in the country, and VOAX gives me a unique way to keep connected to the youngsters.

    The upcoming NFT collection will offer a slew of utilities to its holders, including a one-on-one video call with the renowned cricketer, discount on Punit Balan - Kedar Jadhav Academy, discounted whitelist spots for the next series of metaverse wearables, and much more.

    With Kedarverse Genesis Collection, Voax aims to bring cricket and metaverse-based utility to Sports NFTs. Explaining about the NFT project, Co-founder of Voax, Sidarttha Bezbora was quoted as saying - With this well-designed and curated collection, we are connecting Kedar Jadhav with his Web3 fans using metaverse-ready, storified, immersive digital collectibles as NFTs.

    The genesis collection will be launched in 5 tiers starting with the entry level Silver, Gold, Diamond, Red Diamond and the top tier of Tanzanite. Talking about the launch benefits for early holders, Gaurav Raj Thakur, Co-founder of Voax stated - We bring value to the holders as a continuous process, like introducing a metaverse wearable collection of Kedar; minting the NFT is not where it ends for us; it's the start of building a community.

    The upcoming Kedarverse Genesis Collection will be open for mint on Voax.co during the last week of June, 2022. The NFTs can also be traded post minting on popular NFT marketplaces like Opensea.
    PTI
    Tags: #cricket-based NFT #Kedar Jadhav #NFT #Sports NFTs #Voax.co
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 05:29 pm
