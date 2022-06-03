Voax teams up with Kedar Jadhav to launch Kedarverse Genesis Collection, a cricket-based utility NFT

Voax.co, an officially licensed utility-driven Sports NFT platform, announced a collection of 777 cricket-based NFTs in collaboration with Kedar Jadhav, a renowned name in Indian Cricket & IPL fraternity.
Sharing his excitement on being one of the front-runners in emerging scene of utility-based Sports NFTs, Kedar Jadhav was quoted as saying - I want to play a role in mentorship of emerging talent in the country, and VOAX gives me a unique way to keep connected to the youngsters.
The upcoming NFT collection will offer a slew of utilities to its holders, including a one-on-one video call with the renowned cricketer, discount on Punit Balan - Kedar Jadhav Academy, discounted whitelist spots for the next series of metaverse wearables, and much more.
With Kedarverse Genesis Collection, Voax aims to bring cricket and metaverse-based utility to Sports NFTs. Explaining about the NFT project, Co-founder of Voax, Sidarttha Bezbora was quoted as saying - With this well-designed and curated collection, we are connecting Kedar Jadhav with his Web3 fans using metaverse-ready, storified, immersive digital collectibles as NFTs. With Kedarverse Genesis Collection, Voax aims to bring cricket and metaverse-based utility to Sports NFTs.
The genesis collection will be launched in 5 tiers starting with the entry level Silver, Gold, Diamond, Red Diamond and the top tier of Tanzanite. Talking about the launch benefits for early holders, Gaurav Raj Thakur, Co-founder of Voax stated - We bring value to the holders as a continuous process, like introducing a metaverse wearable collection of Kedar; minting the NFT is not where it ends for us; it's the start of building a community.