Tokyo Olympics | Uttarakhand hockey player Vandana Katariya to to get Rs 25 lakh

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also added that a new sports policy would soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games.

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST
Great Britain's Anna-Frances Toman (left) drives against India's Vandana Katariya during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on August 6, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Great Britain's Anna-Frances Toman (left) drives against India's Vandana Katariya during the women's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, on August 6, 2021 (Image: AP Photo/John Minchillo)


Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on August 7, announced that the state government will give Rs 25 Lakhs to Indian women’s hockey team member Vandana Katariya for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

“We are proud that Uttarakhand’s daughter Vandana Kataria made an unforgettable contribution to India’s great performance in women’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. In recognition of this, she would be given a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh,” Dhami said.

Also Read: Indian women's hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne quits: Olympics was the last assignment, he says

The CM also added that a new sports policy would soon be introduced in the state that will help nourish budding talent in different games.

Kataria had played for the senior national team in more than 200 international matches. She was a part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games and represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Great Britain’s women’s field hockey team defeated India 4-3 in the third place match to bag the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on August 6. Sarah Robertson, Elena Sian Rayer, Hollie Pearne-Webb and Grace Balsdon scored for Britain. Vandana Katariya and Gurjit Kaur scored for India.

The difference between the two teams was that India had the better share of chances but Great Britain utilised more opportunities that came their way.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #2020 Olympics #2020 Tokyo Olympics #India #Olympics 2020 #Pushkar Singh Dhami #Sports #Uttarakhand #Vandana Katariya
first published: Aug 7, 2021 11:29 am

