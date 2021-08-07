Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Here's a look at India's medal tally at the last three Olympics

A look back at India's performance at the last three olympics

India registered its best ever score of medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The country's total tally of seven medals bested the six it won in 2012 at the London Olympics.

Our country's tally at Tokyo also boasted a gold medal, which it has not won since the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Abhinav Bindra registered the top prize for the 10m air rifle event.

Compared to 2012 and 2020, India managed just two medals at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics where PV Sidhu net Silver in Badminton and Sakshi Malik got us bronze in Women's 58kg wrestling.

In 2012, Gagan Narang won Bronze in 10m air rifle, Sushil Kumar got us Silver in men's 66kg wrestling, Vijay Kumar picked up another Silver in men's 25m rapid pistol shooting, Mary Kom won bronze in women's flyweight boxing, Yogeshwar Dutt won us Bronze in men's 60kg wrestling and Saina Nehwal became the first badminton player to win Bronze for India.