Tokyo Olympics 2020 | Here's a look at India's medal tally at the last three Olympics

Here are all the medals India has won since 2012

Moneycontrol News
August 07, 2021 / 09:17 PM IST
A look back at India's performance at the last three olympics

India registered its best ever score of medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The country's total tally of seven medals bested the six it won in 2012 at the London Olympics.

Our country's tally at Tokyo also boasted a gold medal, which it has not won since the 2008 Beijing Olympics where Abhinav Bindra registered the top prize for the 10m air rifle event.

Compared to 2012 and 2020, India managed just two medals at the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Olympics where PV Sidhu net Silver in Badminton and Sakshi Malik got us bronze in Women's 58kg wrestling.

In 2012, Gagan Narang won Bronze in 10m air rifle, Sushil Kumar got us Silver in men's 66kg wrestling, Vijay Kumar picked up another Silver in men's 25m rapid pistol shooting, Mary Kom won bronze in women's flyweight boxing, Yogeshwar Dutt won us Bronze in men's 60kg wrestling and Saina Nehwal became the first badminton player to win Bronze for India.

2012 remained the top tally of medals till the delayed 2020 Olympics that are currently being held in Tokyo. In the current edition of the games, Mirabai Chanu scored a Silver in women's 49kg weightlifting, Lovlina Borgohain lifted Bronze competing in the women's welterweight division, PV Sindhu became only the second Indian athlete to win two individual Olympic medals by netting us a bronze in badminton, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won Silver in men's 57kg freestyle wrestling, the Indian men's hockey team took home Bronze, Bajrang Punia won us another Bronze in men's 65kg wrestling and Neeraj Chopra opened India's tally with the first ever medal in track and field and it was a historic gold.
Tags: #2012 Olympics #2016 Olympics #Tokyo Olymipcs 2020
first published: Aug 7, 2021 09:17 pm

