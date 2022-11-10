T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul cops social media trolling after India's semi-final loss

The opening pair of KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma lasted only 10 balls.

India was sent packing from the T20 World Cup after England made a mockery of its total, by chasing 169 in 16 overs without losing a wicket. While England's openers were brilliant in the chase, their Indian counterparts put on yet another lacklustre show.

The opening pair of KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma lasted only 10 balls before the former edged Chris Woakes to the keeper. Rahul lasted only 5 balls and scored just as many runs, which saw him unfairly targeted on social media.



Kl Rahul in T20 world cup tournaments against top 8 ranked teams : Inns - 5

Runs - 39

Strike rate - 76.47

Average - 7.8

— Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) November 10, 2022

He has built a reputation of being a 'minnow basher' as he scores against the lower-ranked teams but fails against the top teams, especially in knockouts. And the pattern continued in this year's World Cup as his three 50+ scores came against Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe while he failed against Pakistan, South Africa, and England in the semifinal.

E-commerce brand took to its Twitter account to share its disappointment in Rahul by posting a picture of a T-shirt that read "Out", captioning the post with "KL Rahul’s fav t-shirt:"

A famous parody account called "TukTuk academy", which ironically celebrates poor batting performances, did not spare an opportunity to troll the opener.



We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.

How many times we have to suffer? *Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QTVuRUMoup

— Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) November 10, 2022



KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy...He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls... Professor KL on fire #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mY4utMWa2y

— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 10, 2022



I call KL Rahul Fraud for a reason. He is unable to score in important matches and under the pressure. And his non performance pressurises the team ultimately. This is why

KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in world cricket.#INDvsENG

— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 10, 2022



Buttler showing KL Rahul how batting powerplay is used #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eyt8P38jZ1

— shashank kumar (@skpunch) November 10, 2022



KL Rahul is too good and a classy scorer against Zimbabwe Bangladesh and other associate teams but looks a club cricketer whenever quality bowling encounters him. #T20WorldCup — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 10, 2022

Let us look at a compilation of other reactions that have vented their anger and frustration at KL Rahul.