T20 World Cup 2022: KL Rahul cops social media trolling after India's semi-final loss

KL Rahul’s fav t-shirt: pic.twitter.com/fyid7aAojJ
— Myntra (@myntra) November 10, 2022
The opening pair of KL Rahul and captain Rohit Sharma lasted only 10 balls before the former edged Chris Woakes to the keeper. Rahul lasted only 5 balls and scored just as many runs, which saw him unfairly targeted on social media.Also Read: T20 World Cup: KL Rahul is on a sticky wicket
Kl Rahul in T20 world cup tournaments against top 8 ranked teams :Inns - 5
Runs - 39
Strike rate - 76.47
Average - 7.8
— Raja Sekhar Yadav (@cricketwithraju) November 10, 2022
Indian openers in this #T20WorldCup•Rohit Sharma- 116 runs off 109 balls, Strike rate- 106
•KL Rahul- 128 runs off 106 balls, Strike rate-120
Combined- 244 runs off just 215 balls with gigantic strike rate of 113What a performance by these academy beasts #INDvENG
— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 10, 2022
E-commerce brand took to its Twitter account to share its disappointment in Rahul by posting a picture of a T-shirt that read "Out", captioning the post with "KL Rahul’s fav t-shirt:"
A famous parody account called "TukTuk academy", which ironically celebrates poor batting performances, did not spare an opportunity to troll the opener.
We fans demand the immediate removal of Kl Rahul from every indian squad. As fans we have suffered enough because of him opening the batting for our lovely Indian team.
How many times we have to suffer?*Your every like means you also want kl rahul dropped.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/QTVuRUMoup
— Passionate Fan (@Cricupdatesfast) November 10, 2022
KL Rahul chose the big stage to show his loyalty towards the academy...He gone to pavilion after scoring gorgeous gorgeous 5 runs off just 5 balls... Professor KL on fire #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/mY4utMWa2y
— TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) November 10, 2022
I call KL Rahul Fraud for a reason. He is unable to score in important matches and under the pressure. And his non performance pressurises the team ultimately.This is why
KL Rahul is the Biggest FRAUD in world cricket.#INDvsENG
— Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) November 10, 2022
Buttler showing KL Rahul how batting powerplay is used #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eyt8P38jZ1
— shashank kumar (@skpunch) November 10, 2022
Yep, we know! #KLRahul #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/LfaQ0JwMtS
— Poan Sapdi (@VandanaJain_) November 10, 2022
KL Rahul is too good and a classy scorer against Zimbabwe Bangladesh and other associate teams but looks a club cricketer whenever quality bowling encounters him. #T20WorldCup— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) November 10, 2022