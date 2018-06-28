SUI vs CRC FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Switzerland go through after 2-2 draw with Costa Rica

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 01:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
FULL-TIME: And the referee finally blows the whistles marking the end of the game. Switzerland go through. And Costa Rica go home with some pride after their enterprising showing in this game.
90+3' Penalty was given after Zakaria brought down a Costa Rican player right inside the box.
90' Ruiz was offside, so the referee canceled the penalty decision after consulting VAR!
89' Rodriguez brought down Ruiz in the Swiss box and the referee blew his whistle and pointed to the spot after a few seconds.
88' The Swiss striker timed his run well to meet the cross in from Embolo, and made no mistake in scoring that.
84' Campbell and Borges almost created a chance for Costa Rica. But Wallace clashed into a Swiss player, so the referee has to call a foul in favour of Switzerland.
83' And with that yellow card, Switzerland will be without Schaer and Lichtsteiner both in their next fixture. Thats half of their main back 4.
83' Campbell is fouled in the middle of the park y Schaer before he can spark another counter for Costa Rica.
81' Shaqiri has been taken off since he is already on a yellow card. And the Swiss manager has sent defender Lang in order to prevent any more Costa Rica goals.
79' Campbell breaks free and almost single-handedly sends the Swiss defence into panic. He manages to hold on to the ball and sets up Borges, whose shot is just saved by Sommer.
78' Drmic clatters the cross-bar with his header, after a good cross from Embolo.
77' Rodriguez sent a cross into the Costa Rican penalty box, where Embolo was free. But his header down finds no one.
72' More dull back and forth in the mid-field by Switzerland, with moments in between where Costa Rica get the ball and counter, but create nothing themselves.
69' Oviedo sends in a cross to the far side of the Swiss box. Campbell is there, But Rodriguez heads it out for a corner.
67' The game has slowed down a lot at the moment as nothing side is threatening to do much. Oviedo made a run and tried to feed the ball into the Swiss penalty area, but Schaer easily dealt with it.
64' Borges takes a chance! But it goes wide without troubling Swiss keeper Sommer.