    Squash at CWG: Pallikal-Ghosal enter semis, Senthil-Abhay book quarters berth

    Ghosal had claimed India's first ever singles CWG medal in squash when he won a bronze on Wednesday.

    PTI
    August 06, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
    Image Credit: Twitter/ birminghamcg22

    Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semifinals of mixed doubles event in squash competition at the Commonwealth Games here on Friday. The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 in the quarterfinals.

    Velavan Senthil Kumar and Abhay Singh also had a good day in office as they scripted a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Scotland's Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne to advance to the quarterfinals of men's doubles event. The Indian duo beat the Scottish pair 8-11 11-10 11-8 in the round of 16.

    Earlier, Joshana Chinappa and Dipika lost 0-2 to Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi of Malaysia in women's doubles. Ghosal had claimed India's first ever singles CWG medal in squash when he won a bronze on Wednesday.

     
    PTI
    first published: Aug 6, 2022 08:24 am
