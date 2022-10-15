English
    Sourav Ganguly set to become CAB president, again

    PTI
    October 15, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
    Outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

    Outgoing BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

    Outgoing BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly will be back as the president of his state unit, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), the former India captain said on Saturday.

    Ganguly, who had to step down from the BCCI president's post as there is no precedence of anyone continuing in the top job for more than three years, had been the CAB president for four years between 2015 to 2019 before coming to the BCCI. "Yes, I will be contesting the CAB polls. I plan to file my nomination in October 22. I have been in CAB for five years and as per Lodha Rules, I can continue for another four years," Ganguly told PTI.

    "I will finalise my panel on October 20. Let's see," Ganguly said.

    There was a strong buzz that Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish would contest in place of Avishek Dalmiya for the top post, but the former India player's nomination changes a lot of equations.
    #cricket #Cricket Association of Bengal #Sourav Ganguly #Sports
    Oct 15, 2022 09:18 pm
