    Roger Federer in India: He played tennis with Aamir Khan, danced with Deepika Padukone

    Roger Federer, during his 2014 visit to India, had met Bollywood celebrities, and gorged on Indian food, including a huge naan,

    Ankita Sengupta
    September 15, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST
    Roger Federer interacts with actor Deepika Padukone during an all-star doubles match during IPTL in Dew Delhi in 2014. (Image credit: @mischievouswolf/Twitter)

    Roger Federer came to India in 2014 for the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL) and took the nation by storm. In the short period that he was in the country, the tennis legend enjoyed having naan, played tennis with actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Deepika Padukone, and even danced to a Bollywood song with the latter.

    Deepika Padukone paired up with Roger Federer to play a mixed doubles match against Novak Djokovic and Sania Mirza in the Indian leg of the IPTL in New Delhi.

    Close

    The Swiss tennis legend is to retire after next week's Laver Cup after admitting on Thursday his battles with a knee problem had forced him to call time on his historic career.

    "The Laver Cup next week in London will be my final ATP event," Roger Federer tweeted on Thursday.

    The 41-year-old winner of 20 Grand Slam titles has been out of action since a quarter-final loss at Wimbledon in 2021, after which he underwent his third knee surgery in 18 months.

    His fellow tennis legend Serena Williams is all but certain not to play again after bowing out of the US Open in the third round this month.

    Read more: Roger Federer and his 20 Grand Slam titles

    Federer said that his body had effectively told him it was time to bring the curtain down.

    "I've worked hard to return to full competitive form," he wrote.

    "But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career."
    Ankita Sengupta
    first published: Sep 15, 2022 08:52 pm
