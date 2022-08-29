English
    Recent years have been great for sports: PM Modi on National Sports Day

    Narendra Modi also paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports.

    He also paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

    He tweeted, "Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #Narendra Modi #National Sports Day #PM Modi #Sports
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 09:15 am
