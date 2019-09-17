Mumbai-based Nazara Technologies invests Rs 7.5 crore in Sports Unity, creator of quiz game Qunami

Nazara Technologies, Mumbai-headquartered global interactive gaming and sports media company, has invested Rs 7.5 crore in Sports Unity which owns Qunami, a short format, multiplayer quiz game in India.

Sports Unity’s Qunami has over 40,000 avid monthly active quizzers playing up to 30 minutes per day and has crossed over one crore transactions with monthly transactions growing over 100 percent month-on-month.

With this investment, Nazara has acquired majority stake in Sports Unity and is consolidating its presence in the fast-growing quizzing/trivia category.

Nazara’s investment in Qunami comes as a strategic move in addition to Nazara’s investments and diversified presence in various areas of gaming including esports, fantasy sports, digital cricket gaming, real money gaming and infotainment among others.

Nazara’s network will help Qunami to build quizzing as one of the leading real money gaming categories in the emerging markets.

Qunami allows players to battle out for prize money in a 1 Vs 1 as well as team Vs team format. Each game lasts for two minutes and results in winning quizzes with real money benefits.

Nazara Technologies has been actively pursuing opportunities in different sports verticals. It has invested in mobile gaming companies such as Mastermind Sports, MoongLabs Technologies.

The company has taken a majority stake in NextWave Multimedia, NODWIN Gaming, Halaplay Technologies, in addition to Sportskeeda and NZ World Kenya.

An investor in the gaming and sports ecosystem in India, Nazara has made transactions worth $30 million in the last two years.

Founded and Promoted by Nitish Mittersain, Nazara offers gaming subscription services in over 61 countries globally including, Africa, Middle East, South East Asia and the Indian Subcontinent.

It has a network of over 100 million players in India. The company has taken licensed mobile gaming rights to popular Indian IP characters like Chhota Bheem, Motu Patlu, Mighty Raju, Shikari Shambhu, Roll #21, Eena Meena Deeka, Oggy and the Cockroaches and Shin Chan.