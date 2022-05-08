Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 to be held in Bhubaneswar: Check events, dates, other details

Representative image.

Indian Grand Prix 3 and 4 will be held in Bhubaneswar on May 21 and 24 respectively, a statement issued by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said. The venue of the events was changed from Madurai in Tamil Nadu to the Odisha capital to provide better facilities to the athletes, it said.

There will be a total of 17 events in both the meets which includes nine for women and eight for men. The meets will be held in the evening on both days, he said. Events for women participants include sprint in 200 m, 8,000 m, 5,000 m categories, 100 m hurdles, high jump, triple jump, shot put, discus and hammer throw.

Men can participate in 100 m, 400 m, 1,500 m sprints, pole vault, long jump, discus and javelin throw events. The meets, organised by the Odisha government along with AFI and Odisha Athletics Association, will help athletes achieve qualification standards for world events, it added.





