MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

India will win at least 15 medals including 5 golds at Tokyo Paralympics: Chef-de-Mission

India will field its largest ever contingent with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sports including – Para Archery, Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Canoeing, Shooting Para sport, Para Swimming, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis and Para Taekwondo.

PTI
August 20, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
Source: Twitter/@ParalympicIndia

Source: Twitter/@ParalympicIndia

India's Chef de Mission for the Tokyo Paralympics, Gursharan Singh believes the country will produce its best ever performance this year, returning with at least 15 medals including five golds.

India will field its largest ever contingent with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sports including – Para Archery, Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Canoeing, Shooting Para sport, Para Swimming, Para Powerlifting, Para Table Tennis and Para Taekwondo.

"I am confident that these would be our best ever Paralympic Games. Our Para-athletes have worked very hard in the past years and shown great results in international competitions. They are raring to go for the Games," Singh, secretary general of the Paralympic Committee of India, said in a release.

"We are expecting around 15 medals including 5 golds at these Games. We have high medal hopes in Para Athletics, Para Badminton, Para Shooting and Para Archery."

India has a total of 12 medals including four gold in 11 Paralympic appearances.

Close

Related stories

The first batch of the Indian team, led by PCI President Deepa Malik, have arrived in Tokyo.

T Mariyappan, who is India's flag bearer at the Games, has also arrived in Tokyo and there will be a lot of expectations from the para high jumper to clinch his second Paralympic gold in Tokyo.

Mariyappan made a brilliant leap of 1.86 metres at the recent National selection trials.

"It was one of my best performances (at selection trials) since Rio 2016," said Mariyappan, who had suffered a permanent disability to his right leg in a road accident.

"I had an ankle injury in 2017 and it took some time to heal. It's been a while since I had been looking to get my old rhythm back. And I believe I have got it back now. I feel I am ready for the Games. I will aim for the gold."

Apart from Mariyappan, India will have medal hopes from their Para Javelin throwers led by two-time Paralympic champion Devendra Jhajharia (F46).

Reigning world champion Sundar Singh Gurjar and Ajeet Singh (also in F46), world champion and world record holder in F64 Sandeep Chaudhary and Navdeep Singh (F41) are others who would be ones to watch out for in Para Javelin.

India is also banking on its shooters and badminton players to rise to the occasion in Tokyo.

World no. 1 and multiple-time world champion Pramod Bhagat will lead India's Para Badminton contingent with the gold medal hopes resting on him in the men's SL3 event.

Among others, World no. 2 shuttler Krishna Nagar (SH6) and Tarun Dhillon (SL4) are other para shuttlers who are expected to do well.

In archery, India will have Rakesh Kumar and Shyam Sundar (compound), Vivek Chikara and Harvinder Singh (recurve) and woman archer Jyoti Baliyan (compound individual /mixed event).
PTI
Tags: #2020 Olympics #2020 Tokyo Olympics #Paralympics #Sports
first published: Aug 20, 2021 11:49 am

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

Policy Talk | Digital banking not about public or private ownership, but governance

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.